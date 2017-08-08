Call goes out for Christmas Wonderland volunteers

× Expand Photo by Eric Stauffer Christmas Wonderland features light displays at Rock Springs Park.

ALTON — The holiday transformation of Rock Spring Park will begin in mid-September, and new Christmas Wonderland volunteers to help put together the displays are needed to make sure the holidays sparkle in 2017.

An informational meeting for volunteers is set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Muenstermann Pavilion in Gordon Moore Park. The Grandpa Gang, which coordinates the annual Christmas event, is looking for volunteers to work from 8 a.m. to noon three to five days a week to help with tasks like setting up wooden displays and hanging lights throughout the park. Volunteers work through the Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Local restaurants band together to provide lunch later in the volunteer season.

“The Grandpas we have are getting older and we really need more help to make this display possible,” said Al Cowgill, one of the lead Grandpas for the Grandpa Gang. “If people do not show up, we will not be able to do this any longer for our community.”

The Grandpa Gang, a group of retirees and volunteers, organizes and designs a Christmas spectacular of cascading lights, tunnels and displays for visitors and locals to enjoy each year. Each evening, the park sparkles against the night sky with three million glistening lights, all hung by volunteers and the “gang.” Visitors and families can turn off their headlights and let the holiday displays carry them through the magical scene. Even a few of Alton’s historical figures visit, including displays of Robert Wadlow, the World’s Tallest Man, placing the star on the Christmas tree and the legendary Piasa Bird carrying a bag of gifts for the kids.

Each year, Christmas Wonderland warms the hearts and helps families and friends capture the holiday spirit. Proceeds from the attraction’s seasonal revenue is returned to the community in the form of donations to local charities.

