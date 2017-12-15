× 1 of 6 Expand Photo provided by Brenda Whitaker More than 100 people showed up Nov. 4 to clean up the route of Santa’s Holiday Parade in Granite City following a call to action posted on Facebook by Novel Ideas Bookstore owner Brenda Whitaker. Impressed with the turnout and the enthusiasm of her friends and neighbors, Whitaker arranged a gazebo-painting date on Nov. 11, with more events planned for the future. Whitaker says the events have led to a positive change in the community and have helped spark an interest in residents to get involved in future projects. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo provided by Brenda Whitaker × 3 of 6 Expand Photo provided by Brenda Whitaker × 4 of 6 Expand Photo provided by Brenda Whitaker × 5 of 6 Expand Photo provided by Brenda Whitaker × 6 of 6 Expand Photo provided by Brenda Whitaker Prev Next

Novel Ideas Bookstore owner Brenda Whitaker takes pride in her city, and she’s thrilled to find those who do the same.

“This is a call for action to everyone who wants to do whatever they can to make our city, our home, better,” Whitaker said.

Recently, Whitaker made a Facebook request concerning the upcoming Santa’s Holiday Parade. Asking friends and like-minded people to help “spruce up” the route on Nov. 4, Whitaker was impressed by the turnout.

“As I knew they would, Granite City came out in full force — and what a force,” Whitaker said. “Over 100 people spent their free time picking up trash, trimming trees and weeds, putting up decorations, along with painting the gazebo on Madison Avenue.”

Whitaker said the effort has brought more attention to Granite City’s needs and has shown residents what they can do to help. An advocate of social media’s power to amplify a message, she would like to see the word spread across Granite City.

“Wouldn’t it be great to have a huge number of people or a variety of groups working toward the same goal?” she said.

Whitaker has seen a positive change in the spirit of her city in the days following the first cleanup, from those who have been involved in community pride efforts all along to individuals whose interests have been sparked by the event.

“Large groups or small, we can all effect change,” Whitaker said.

Following the success of the Nov. 4 effort and the subsequent decoration of the Madison Avenue gazebo on Nov. 11 — which saw more than three dozen friends and neighbors on board — Whitaker said she wants to see these events become a regular fixture in Granite City.

“This can’t be just a one-time event for things to change,” Whitaker said. “It really does take a village.”

For information about upcoming events and future projects, contact Whitaker on her Facebook page.

