Calling all dads and princesses

The 2018 Daddy Daughter Dance is fast approaching. On the calendar for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, now is the time for dads to dust off both their wallets and tuxedo jackets. Tickets are only available in advance for the special night.

Dads and daughters are invited to put on their best attire and dancing shoes, step out together, and support this combined fundraising effort. Benefiting both the Alton and Godfrey recreation departments, the third annual Valentine’s Day-themed event will take place at Bluff City Grill, 424 E. Broadway in Alton. You can purchase your tickets online or in person at either one of the recreation department offices.

The event is open to girls age 3-12 along with an adult male “father” figure, including dads, brothers, grandpas or uncles. Tickets are $30 per couple and $10 for each additional daughter. If purchased online, there is an added $1 fee. The evening includes a DJ and dancing, appetizers, arts and crafts, a fun photo booth and more.

In-person registration and ticket purchase ends Friday, Feb. 2, and can be made in person at either the Alton Parks and Recreation office, 2 Emma Kaus Lane, or at the Godfrey Parks and Recreation office, 6810 Godfrey Road. Online registration and ticket purchases end Sunday, Feb. 4, and can be made at either office’s website. For more information, call (618) 466-1483 or (618) 463-3580.

“The Daddy Daughter Dance gives fathers a special chance to have bonding time, one-on-one, with their daughters,” said Michael Haynes, parks and recreation director for the city of Alton. “The dance gives young girls the opportunity to get treated like a princess and, for many of them, one of their first opportunities to enjoy dancing with their fathers alongside many of their friends, as well.

“It’s an annual event that the Alton and Godfrey recreation departments believe is an important asset to the community because the dance falls in line with our priority of family-friendly recreational opportunities,” Haynes said. “The event has been a tremendous success the last two years as we have maxed out our capacity of 400. It’s important to register early to ensure you get in. We don’t sell tickets at the door.”

cityofaltonil.com

godfreyil.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter