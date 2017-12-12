Campaign kicks off fundraising for Glen Carbon park

× Expand Glen Carbon Mayor Robert Jackstadt and Village Administrator Jamie Bowden stand next to a sign at Ray M. Schon Park. A campaign is under way to fund enhancements at the park, including ball fields, racket play and basketball courts, playground facilities, concessions and restrooms.

GLEN CARBON — Ray M. Schon Park is slated for major enhancements, with a local campaign as the driving force behind the improvements.

Glen Carbon village officials announced their vision to develop the park, creating the Make Schon Park Shine Campaign to provide funding for increased recreational opportunities in the Glen Carbon community and beyond.

The park is situated on more than 35 acres of land across from Glen Carbon Village Hall on Main Street. Since 2013, visitors have been enjoying its pavilions, pond and walking trails. The proposed development for this centrally located park includes plans for ball fields, racket play and basketball courts, playground facilities, concessions and restrooms. A water feature is also being considered. The park is conveniently connected to miles of fitness trails accessible by bike, foot or vehicle.

Village Administrator Jamie Bowden sees the outstanding potential of developing the park and is excited about this opportunity.

“Schon Park is a beautiful tract of land, offering plenty of green space for more recreational activities,” Bowden said. “The best part? It’s really an ideal location, offering residents and visitors alike all the amenities you’d want in a park, with great access to the bike trails.”

The campaign is offering businesses and residents opportunities to donate. Sponsorship and naming rights are also available. Donations can also be made through the Edwardsville Community Foundation and are tax-deductible. To learn more, visit the website or Facebook page. Marketing materials are also available.

Those interested in donating can visit the website or contact Bowden at (618) 288-2614 or via email at jbowden@glen-carbon.il.us.

