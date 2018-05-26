Camper … or glamper?

photo courtesy of Rhonda Darnell photo courtesy of Shelly Waters photo courtesy of anyonecandecorate.blogspot.com photo courtesy of Rhonda Darnell photo courtesy of Rhonda Darnell photo courtesy of anyonecandecorate.blogspot.com photo courtesy of Shelly Waters

As Memorial Day weekend begins, families are starting to fill their weeks and weekends with activities that are best enjoyed at this time of year.

And while Mom, Dad and many a teacher can’t help but sing the words of rocker Alice Cooper, “School’s out for summer…” either loudly or silently, tents are being pitched, campers are being hitched and schools are being ditched, perhaps with the words of another popular tune in mind: “Summertime, and the livin’s easy…”

One easy way to enjoy the lazy days of summer — whether it be on your own, as a couple, getting away from the kids for a couple of days, or as a full-family fun time — is to visit the local campgrounds. Once your tent is set or your camper or RV is parked and hooked in, it’s time for a campfire, some scary tales and for eating so many s’mores your stomach hurts. Am I right?

Camping for me has become “a thing” again after a few somewhat traumatic experiences kept me away from it for a few years. But admittedly, I am still an amateur. I did, however, marry a former Boy Scout and military man a few years back, and he seems to know how to do what needs to be done to make a night or two at the campsite something to really enjoy and remember.

When my editor asked me to write this story, I was so excited about it that I just couldn’t wait to jump in. I especially wanted to talk about the latest craze in camping, which has been coined as “glamping,” or glamorous camping. But first I wanted to talk to some seasoned and more traditional camping experts.

Shelly and Neil Waters fit that criteria perfectly. Neil retired from a career with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources a little while back, and soon his wife, Shelly, joined him in retirement so that they could enjoy each other’s time together at maximum capacity.

“We camp as much as we can, usually from the middle of May to the end of November. Neil and I first started camping together in a tent, then moved up to a pull-type,” she said. “We then switched to a fifth-wheel, which is our favorite.”

Talking to me from their campsite earlier this week, Waters noted, “Our favorite time to camp is in the fall. Halloween lets us decorate for the trick-or-treaters. At Thanksgiving, we enjoy dinner, Christmas music and movies on the projector around the campfire at Beaver Dam.”

Waters continued, saying, “I have been camping since I was a child, and Neil started when we got together in 1997. I got hooked as a kid, camping with my mom and dad at Great-Uncle Johnny’s and Aunt Pauline’s in Brighton, and at Brownies near Shipman. But Neil and I are both hooked now because of our shared love of the outdoors.

“I love to fish, and I’ve had to teach Neil a thing or two along the way,” Waters said, laughing. “We love to hike, and to play games such as washers and cards, but just spending time together in the outdoors is what we love most. We also love sharing it all with the kids, and wouldn’t have it any other way.”

“Our favorite local spots include Beaver Dam State Park in Carlinville and Greenfield Lake. Giant City State Park is our favorite further getaway. And since Neil and I have both retired, we definitely plan on adventuring further and finding new favorite spots,” Waters added.

One final question I asked was if they considered themselves “glampers.” Waters replied, “Glamper, no! We do take everything with us, though, just like a second home.”

Glamping, or glamorous camping, is not intended for outdoors purists or those honing their survival skills. It is for those who love being outside and in nature, but still with luxury and comfort close at hand.

I came across a list recently on the web of 10 glamping essentials for family camping which seemed to be fairly comprehensive. Much to my surprise, my husband and I have 6 of the 10 on the list. I guess you could say we are well on our way to becoming “tent glampers.”

This list of glamping essentials included a spacious tent, which we have a 10-man tent for just the two of us. An air mattress and bedding from home were also on the list, neither of which we will ever camp again without. The other items on the list of which we insist upon taking with us are easy to rationalize as well.

Accent rugs keep dirt and rocks out of the tent. Music helps you relax and have a good time. A camp stove (or portable grill in our case, complete with a pizza stone insert) makes cooking at the campsite so much easier.

Left to acquire for us to become full-fledged tent glampers: accent lighting, a well-dressed dining table complete with a fun centerpiece and all the appropriately themed accessories, and a bedside table.

One other important item on the list of which I am actively campaigning for this camping season: “facilities,” for when nature comes to call, that are a whole lot less scary than those of the outhouse-style toilets available at our favorite local private campground.

Not on this official glamping list, but suggested during a conversation with another friend of mine who has been camping faithfully for the past 25-plus years: a window air conditioner. “It’ll be the best $100 you ever spent,” she said. Hmmm.

As I did my research for this story, I also talked with Rhonda Darnell of Mayfield, Ky. She will soon take part in the vintage camper rally coming to Belleville on June 16 and 17. The rally is featured as a part of the Junkyard Dog Antiques and Crafts Festival at the St. Clair County Event Center and presented by Pickerville, USA.

Darnell and her husband have a 1960 Shasta they have glamped out, and will be one of at least 20 vintage campers at the rally.

“I wanted a 1960 Shasta mainly because I was born in 1960, but finding her wasn’t easy,” Darnell said.

Known as “TraveLynn Tillie,” the remodeled Shasta incorporates all of the glamorous camping touches, but not all the luxuries that a fully equipped motorhome has to offer.

“We have a motorhome, but it isn’t near as fun to camp in that, because it’s not much different than being at home. Tillie has none of that, and it forces you to spend time outdoors around the campfire, which is what ‘glamping’ is really all about,” Darnell said.

I’m feeling even more inspired now, and perhaps a bit glamour-envious. But even more so, I am ready to get out there and pitch a tent.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter