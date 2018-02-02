With the appointments to Alton’s recently formed James Killion Beautification and Enhancement Committee approved at the Oct. 25 City Council meeting, the committee is proud to kick off its first beautification project for the park.

Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman Tammy Smith said the project, known as the Together We “Can” Campaign, will place 20 brand-new trash cans at James Killion Park. The cans will be installed by the city’s Public Works Department in March, but only after first being altered by the imaginations of Alton School District students.

“To kick off our first beautification project, we’ve asked some of our local art students and teachers to volunteer and decorate some new trash cans,” Smith said. “This committee came out of ‘the trash’ and into existence, so we thought, ‘Let’s do something with trash cans first.’”

Smith was referring to the controversial removal of basketball rims in August 2017 at the park that, according to city officials, had resulted from issues with non-containment of trash in proper receptacles.

Alton Public Works employees also helped committee members deliver the cans to the schools on Jan. 12. Cans were dropped off for artwork at Alton Middle School, East Elementary, North Elementary, Alton High School, and the Boys and Girls Club of Alton.

“We are extremely excited to see the finished outcome and dedicated to providing more community beautification projects,” Smith said.

Committee members include Smith, Steve Thomas, Sheila Goins, Abe Barham, and Joyce Elliott. Partners in the effort include Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart, Heather Johnson, Ann McLaughlin, Lanea DeConcini, Angel Weber, Mike Bellm, and Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Al Womack.

