Cancer patient raising awareness of need for blood donations

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month — the perfect time to give blood or platelets to support cancer patients and others.

Anna Gwinnup, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in September 2017. Within weeks, it advanced to stage 2, forcing her to undergo a double mastectomy, chemotherapy, and multiple surgeries, which required blood products.

Though she was a blood donor prior to her diagnosis, Gwinnup now has a new passion for the cause.

“I want to raise awareness about the need for blood to treat cancer,” she said.

Cancer patients may need red blood cell or platelet transfusions during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Donors of all blood types are needed to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this fall, especially after Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding forced the cancellation of more than 6,000 blood and platelet donations last month.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Alton

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

2:15-7 p.m. Oct. 17, Knights of Columbus 460, 405 E. Fourth St.

Collinsville

2:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza

2-7 p.m. Oct. 18, Webster Elementary School, 108 W. Church Street

Edwardsville

3-7 p.m. Oct. 18, GC Cuisine and Crystal Gardens, 1230 University Drive

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Gori Julian & Associates, 156 N. Main St.

7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 21, Eden Church, 903 N. Second St.

2-7 p.m. Oct. 22, Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S. Main St.

2:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, CrossFit Ten Twenty, 22 Gateway Commerce Center, Suite 108

2-6 p.m. Oct. 30, Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Road

Granite City

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 18, Southwestern Illinois College, 4950 Maryville Road

Maryville

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31, Liberty Village Maryville, 6955 Illinois 162

Wood River

3:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, Lewis and Clark Junior High, 501 E. Lorena

Worden

2-6 p.m. Oct. 16, Worden American Legion, 237 W. Wall St.

