Cancer support group to meet Aug. 19

ALTON — The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19, at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. Fifth St., First Floor Auditorium A.

This month’s theme, Sizzling Summer Social Session, will be facilitated by patient navigator Heather Jones. She will share tips on how to handle the summer heat during and after treatments. A special activity is also planned for the group to enjoy.

Caring Circle, a monthly event on the third Saturday, is led by experienced cancer care professionals from OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence. It offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences. A light continental breakfast will be provided.

For more information or to register, contact Heather Jones at (618) 474-6791. To RSVP online, visit osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes & Events.

