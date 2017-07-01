Cancer survivor helps pave road to recovery for others

× Expand The American Cancer Society Road To Recovery program matches volunteer drivers with cancer patients who need transportation to their treatment appointments. Here, a volunteer takes an area resident to his scheduled appointment.

When the American Cancer Society called for volunteers to transport cancer patients to treatments in November 2016, Jack “Bud” Champion, 75 of Collinsville, decided he wanted to help.

A cancer survivor himself, Champion still volunteers up to three days a week driving patients to much-needed care through the Road To Recovery program, which provides transportation options for patients and needs volunteer drivers in Madison County.

“These people have been diagnosed with cancer, and treatment is available,” Champion said. “However, they don’t have transportation.”

An estimated 65,000 Illinois residents will learn they have cancer this year, and getting to their scheduled treatment will be one of their greatest roadblocks, according to the American Cancer Society.

Volunteer drivers like Champion donate their time and the use of their vehicles so patients can receive the cancer-related treatments they need. Drivers also provide encouragement and support.

“I feel sorry for them,” he said. “I was simply not aware of the magnitude of the problem, even as a cancer survivor myself. I just didn’t know how many people have cancer and need help getting to treatment.”

Over the last 8 months, Champion has helped about 12 individuals reach treatment. He chooses when he is available to volunteer, and most of the treatment facilities are relatively close to his home. Each trip usually lasts around three hours.

“If you have the time and gas money, there is value in volunteering,” he said. “You learn things about patients’ families. We talk. They are people. It has been kind of fun, actually.”

For example, while helping one East Alton patient reach treatment, Champion realized the patient’s sister had married the son of one of his childhood friends.

Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, a safe and reliable vehicle and proof of automobile insurance. Drivers must also be at least 18 years old and have a good driving history.

“Every driver has what it takes to help save lives,” Claire Sharp, program manager of mission delivery for the American Cancer Society, said. “We’re urgently asking drivers to donate their passenger seat and volunteer to take cancer patients to treatment,” she said. “One cancer patient requiring radiation therapy could need between 20 to 30 trips to treatment over the course of six weeks. A patient receiving chemotherapy may need weekly treatment for up to a year.”

Volunteer drivers arrange their own schedules and can commit as many or as few hours as their schedule allows. The American Cancer Society provides free training to drivers and conducts criminal background and driving record checks.

“The training is very inclusive, and afterward I didn’t have much to ask in the way of questions,” Champion said. “Claire and the team have been very responsive.”

Those wanting more information about the program, including how to become a volunteer, can call the American Cancer Society at (800) 227-2345 or visit the website.

cancer.org/drive

