Cancer survivors invited to neighborhood-style block party

× Expand Physicians from OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence will be on hand to greet cancer survivors and their families at the upcoming Cancer Survivor Dinner. They include (from left) Dr. Wei Lin, medical oncology/hematology; Dr. James Piephoff, radiation oncology; and Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, medical oncology/hematology.

GODFREY — Cancer survivors and their families can experience the fellowship of a neighborhood-style block party at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center’s annual Cancer Survivors Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 7, at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College.

All cancer survivors — regardless of where they received cancer treatment — are invited to attend.

This year’s program, Community Strong, reflects on the availability of cancer resources in the Riverbend community. The evening includes guest speaker Dale Alcorn, founder of The Power of the Giraffe, and musical entertainment provided by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George.

Members of the OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Team, led by Dr. Wei Lin, medical oncologist/hematologist; Dr. Manpreet Sandhu, medical oncologist/hematologist; and Dr. James Piephoff, radiation oncologist, will be on hand to greet survivors and their families.

Registration will begin at 4:30 p.m., with dinner and entertainment to follow. To register for the free dinner and celebration, visit osfsaintanthonys.org and click on View Classes and Events, or call (618) 465-2264.

OSF Saint Anthony’s has been accredited and nationally recognized by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer for providing excellence in cancer care. The Commission on Cancer has ranked OSF Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence in the top 75 treatment centers in America.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter