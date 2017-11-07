Candice Johnson named program coordinator for STEM initiative

Candice Johnson is the new program coordinator for the STEM Meets Humanities initiative at the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation.

The foundation has partnered with Lewis and Clark Community College, the SIUE College of Arts and Sciences and its IRIS Center for Digital Humanities, the SIUE STEM Center, the Madison County Regional Office of Education, Madison County Community Development and area school districts to develop this initiative. STEM Meets Humanities will address societal problems by implementing programs in schools to teach children to problem-solve using humanities disciplines such as history, literature and philosophy, combined with the traditional STEM disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and math.

This month, STEM Meets Humanities will open in the historic Kraft building adjacent to the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities and serve as a dynamic and innovative STEM hub for Madison County youths. Johnson will be in charge of leading all STEM Meets Humanities outreach projects, including urban gardening, math games, Digital Humanities Club and robotics. She will oversee the STEM curriculum for each program, as well as coordinate training for the program’s near-peer mentors and volunteers.

Johnson received her bachelor of arts in biology from Saint Louis University and her master of arts in teaching from SIUE. She is certified to teach middle and high school science in Illinois and Missouri. She is working toward her master of science in biological sciences at SIUE. Johnson will join the STEM team of Dr. Sharon Locke, director of the SIUE STEM Center. During 2017-18, STEM activities will be directed to students in Madison, Venice, Brooklyn, and Alton school districts. This program will be expanded to other schools throughout Madison County in 2018. Funding will be provided by grants and donations.

“I am very excited to work with Candice and the other program leaders on this initiative,” Locke said. “Together, we will work to remove barriers that hinder students in underserved groups from realizing their aspirations and full potential.”

“We are looking forward to Dr. Locke and Mrs. Johnson collaborating with the Madison County Regional Superintendent’s Office and Lewis and Clark to develop programs and opportunities that positively impact our youth, preparing them to be skillful and compassionate leaders in their communities and the workforce,” said Dr. Ed Hightower, the foundation’s executive director.

For more information about the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities and the STEM Meets Humanities Initiative, email drehightower@mjchf.com, visit the website or call (618) 655-2881.

