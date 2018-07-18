Candidate, co-workers gather clothes for Community Hope Center

COTTAGE HILLS | 56th District state Senate candidate Rachelle Aud Crowe organized a clothing drive for Community Hope Center, a faith-based nonprofit that serves the area through a food pantry, clothing ministry, and education center.

“Community Hope Center’s important work embodies the importance of giving back,” Crowe said. “By helping those in difficult circumstances and treating every person with dignity and compassion, Community Hope helps people persevere through difficulty, rebuild their lives, and have hope.”

Crowe, along with her co-workers at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, organized a clothing drive that collected summer clothing for the center. It has a free store where gently used clothing, shoes, coats, toys, bedding and linens, books, videos, and household items are available, free of charge to people experiencing financial hardship.

“At Community Hope Center, we strive to treat everyone we serve with dignity and respect,” Assistant Executive Director Denise Ukena said. “Many people come to us discouraged and burdened with significant needs, so it is very important that the goods and services we offer affirm their dignity and worth as individuals. We do this by ensuring that the clothing we provide is in very good condition and by offering a wide variety of choices. This is only possible through the generosity of so many throughout the community and the hard work of our volunteers.”

