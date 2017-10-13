Candidate for governor announces running mate

Democratic candidate for Governor of Illinois Bob Daiber has announced Jonathan W. Todd, a 49-year-old social worker from Chicago, will run beside him during his bid for the 2018 nomination.

“Jonathan is a person who knows the issues of Chicago because he works to solve them every day in his job,” Daiber, who says he chose Todd from a “long list of possible running mates,” said. “Jonathan Todd is a good choice because of his working knowledge.

“Jonathan has a background to help lead the charge to end violence in Chicago and around the state. I feel very good that Jonathan has worked with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Department of Human Services (DHS).”

Todd lives with his wife and 4-year-old daughter in Chicago and has worked for the Association House of Chicago for 13 years. He has never held public office but has been active in Democratic politics as a community organizer, campaign volunteer, and strategist for numerous candidates, an understanding of government to help solve social problems Daiber says will serve him well as Lieutenant Governor.

Daiber says he also welcomes the volunteer base Todd will bring to the campaign.

“I am excited to join Bob Daiber in this gubernatorial race because Bob has an extensive background in public service and education,” Todd said. “I began to follow Bob in his campaign last spring and I have been impressed with his knowledge and detailed answers. We will be a good team because we believe in grassroots campaigning.”

Todd holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from Roosevelt University and has more than 20 years of experience in social work.

“Jonathan has for years been extremely active in helping to shape public policy at the local and national levels while serving in high-level senior positions on municipal, Congressional, and even the Bernie Sanders for President campaigns,” a biographical release provided by Daiber’s office stated. “(He) is best known as a friend to the common man, a voice for the voiceless and an advisor to those who seek council.”

Daiber, 60, grew up in Marine, Ill. Before serving as the Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools, he taught at Triad High School for 28 years. He also has served as a Marine village trustee and township supervisor and was elected to the Madison County Board in 2002, and was twice reelected in the years since.

The focus of the pro-union candidate’s campaign includes the establishment of a functioning state budget and resolving the school funding crisis - issues he believes can help him unseat current Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Daiber faces some tough competition in the upcoming Democratic race, including businessmen Chris Kennedy and Alex Paterakis. On Oct. 12, Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar dropped his campaign for governor. The Illinois primary will be March 20, 2018, with the gubernatorial election taking place that November.