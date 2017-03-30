Canine officer to join Glen Carbon police

The Glen Carbon Police Department will implement a K-9 patrol program.

With the assistance of a $15,000 donation from Dr. Mark Eavenson of Multicare Specialists, the village of Glen Carbon purchased A’to (pronounced ah-toe), a 2-year-old German shepherd police dog. A’to is a fully trained, dual purpose (narcotics and tracking) K-9. His handler, Officer Louis Mitchelar, is training with A’to in the K-9 academy and will return to full patrol with him in May.

Starting a patrol K-9 program enables the police department to better prevent crime, apprehend offenders and protect its officers and citizens in the community. Beyond tracking and narcotics detection, A’to and Mitchelar will engage in community relations by conducting demonstrations, providing security at special events and assisting neighboring police agencies when they are in need of a highly trained patrol K-9.

“The members of the Glen Carbon Police Department are especially grateful to Eavenson for his kind support of this police initiative and for all his support of first responders throughout the region,” a police department press release states. “His generosity not only allows us to enhance our patrol capabilities with the addition of K-9 A’to, but also enables us to do so in a self-sufficient manner without going to the village’s General Fund to create and operate our K-9 program.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter