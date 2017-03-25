Capturing history

“Madison Historical: The Online Encyclopedia and Digital Archive for Madison County, Illinois” gives the public online access to historical information about the county and potentially offers much more.

It was formally unveiled March 14 during a presentation in the Morris University Center on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus.

Robert Daiber, Madison County regional superintendent of schools, originated the idea and worked with a team from the university to bring it to reality.

After reviewing a centennial document in 2012 on the area and its people, Daiber saw a need for a more thorough record of our area’s past.

“I recognize the great prosperity that occurred during the 20th century and saw the need for that information to be put in a formal format for historical reference,” he said.

Information about the data and content on Madison Historical was presented during the event, as well as specifics on the importance of the project in forging relations with the community and setting a standard for similar ventures at other institutions around the country.

Madison Historical can be accessed online at madison-historical.siue.edu. One side of the web page is an encyclopedia in which users can search history by categories such as government, industry, law, education and culture. Information can also be accessed by time period or by specific community.

The other side of Madison Historical is a digital archive where people can see old photos and letters, look at county records and listen to oral histories. Users can search this information within the same categories as the encyclopedia.

Jason Stacy, an associate professor in SIUE’s department of historical studies, explained the importance of the project from the standpoint of facilitating input from the public while continuing to build out the information base.

He noted there are three ways the community can contribute to the project. He said individuals can write an article, share historical materials or share their memories through oral recorded histories for the site.

Presenters noted the importance of industries such as coal and glass production in the progress Madison County made during the 20th century. Jeffrey Manual, an associate professor from SIUE’s College of Arts and Sciences, stressed the importance of getting information from people while it is possible to do so.

For example, coal mining was a dominant industry in the early 20th century.

“The people who actually worked in the coal mines are vanishing,” Manual said. “It is important to capture the information while we can.”

SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook explained the potential Madison Historical has to make an impact on students from kindergarten to high school.

“It’s a chance for students to get excited,” Pembrook said.

This summer, the university is offering a course to train teachers to research and write encyclopedia articles, conduct oral histories and collect digital images of historical articles. Teachers will then be able to encourage their students to contribute to the site by training them in those same skills.

Steve Hansen, former SIUE chancellor and member of the Madison Historical Steering Committee, highlighted the fact it took many people and resources to get the project going. He thanked Phillips 66, Madison County government and local businessman John Simmons as well as the many other contributors, project members and advocates for their support.

A question-and-answer session was conducted at the conclusion of the presentation. Stacy and Manual answered questions about the project and its future. Audience members also urged the project team to exercise due diligence in making sure information placed on Madison Historical is complete and accurate.

Computers were set up in the center, providing audience members the opportunity to try out the website after the presentation.

madison-historical.siue.edu

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter