Car wash accident claims employee’s life

ALTON | A 42-year-old male employee of Auto Butler, 1706 Homer M. Adams Parkway, Alton, has died as a result of an accident while cleaning a customer’s vehicle. According to information provided by Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons, the accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Simmons said, “As a customer’s car came out of dryer tunnel, the employee got in the vehicle and started spraying Windex on the windows, hit the gas and the went straight into ditch north of business. The car rolled over, we believe, and his neck was broken and as the roof was crushed in. Fire department personnel on the scene extricated him, but he died. Alton police were on the scene working traffic around the accident.”

The identity of the deceased employee will be released by the coroner’s office after the family has been notified, Simmons added.