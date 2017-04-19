Cardinals Reminiscence League expanding to serve more people with memory loss

× Expand Jenell and Don Emrich visit Busch Stadium as participants of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Cardinals Reminiscence League.

EDWARDSVILLE — In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, St. John’s Community Care announces the start of the 2017 Cardinals Reminiscence League program for people with memory loss.

The program builds on the reminiscence therapy concept that memorabilia and other prompts can be used to stimulate conversations about shared memories of past experiences. Individuals with mild memory loss or in the early stages of dementia meet to share pleasant baseball memories in hopes of enhancing their mood and communication skills.

St. John’s Community Care will provide this free program, launched and supported by the Alzheimer’s Association, to those with Alzheimer’s and related dementia, as well as their care partners.

“We are extremely happy to be able to offer this valuable program in Edwardsville,”said Nancy Berry, executive director for St. John’s Community Care. “Cardinal Reminiscence League is a bold, optimistic and innovative approach to aid people with memory loss. Programs like this are a vision for how we can change the way we think and care for people with memory loss.”

“The Alzheimer’s Association has had success hosting the Cardinals Reminiscence League and is excited to partner with St. John’s Community Care to expand this group and reach more people,” said Stephanie Rohlfs-Young, Alzheimer’s Association St. Louis Chapter vice president of programs.

The program was originally developed in 2011 as a partnership between the Alzheimer’s Association St. Louis Chapter, Saint Louis University, St. Louis Veterans Administration, the Cardinals organization and the Cardinals Hall of Fame Museum.

The program is the brainchild of Dr. John Morley, director of geriatric medicine at Saint Louis University. Morley was inspired by the Football Reminiscence Partnership of Scotland, where soccer is more than a pastime — much like Cardinals baseball, it’s a passion.

The first session of the program will be 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 20, at St. John’s Community Care Adult Day Center, 1015 B. Century Drive – University Pointe II in Edwardsville.

“Individuals with dementia and a caregiver are invited to participate,” Rohlfs-Young said. “We have seen a high level of interest over the years. It’s a true testament to how beneficial the program is and how St. Louisans love their team.”

For information about St. John’s Community Care visit, call (618) 656-7090.

alz.org/stl/CRL

stjohnscc.org

