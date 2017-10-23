Cardinals ticket sales boost Boys & Girls Club of Alton

CNB Bank & Trust branches sold Cardinals baseball tickets again this year to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Alton.

This year, CNB teamed up with its employees, customers and club board members to raise $1,000 by selling tickets. With the help of the generous Cardinals organization, each ticket helped raise money for the club. “This year, we would like to thank Madison County for funding transportation down to Busch Stadium, which made the occasion even more spectacular,” a CNB Bank & Trust press release states.

“The Boys & Girls Club of Alton Inc. would like to thank CNB for sponsoring the CNB Cardinal Night Baseball Night at Busch Stadium,” said Al Womack, the club’s executive director. “Thanks to CNB, the Boys & Girls Club was able to provide an exciting opportunity for deserving children to attend a Cardinal baseball game. CNB’s support means so much, not only to the club, but to the kids being helped.”

CNB employees Mike Drake, loss mitigation specialist; and Larry Franklin, executive vice president and chief operating officer; presented the check to Womack.

“At CNB, we are very proud to sponsor the Boys & Girls Club of Alton in their efforts to satisfy the needs of the youth in our community,” Franklin said. “Al and his team do a tremendous job.”

cnbil.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter