Cards manager to speak at health center fundraiser

GODFREY — Tickets are available for OSF Saint Anthony’s fundraising event, An Evening with Mike Matheny, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, at Lewis and Clark Community College in Hatheway Hall.

The event will feature the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals and benefit OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center Oncology Services.

Established by OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation council members, the one-hour talk highlights Matheny’s thoughts on leadership and its connection to Cardinals baseball. There will also be a question-and-answer session for the audience. Fredbird will make an appearance at 6:15 p.m. for photo opportunities before the event.

Tickets are $25 each. Sponsorship opportunities are available and include a VIP meet-and-greet with Matheny prior to the start of the main event.

For information about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets online, visit the website or call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at (618) 463-5168.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter