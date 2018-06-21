Caring collective

WOOD RIVER | Before Riverbend Family Ministries opened its doors 10 years ago, Tammy Iskarous had a kernel of a vision to serve Riverbend families.

She wanted to create something that would help children and families who have experienced a trauma, most often from violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness. That kernel of a vision has grown into a collective of nonprofits that calls 131 E. Ferguson Ave. home, and many volunteers who also believe in the vision of Riverbend Family Ministries.

When Riverbend Family Ministries first opened their doors in 2007, it served 51 families. This past year it has helped more than 1,800 families.

“The thing each of our families has in common is they’ve reached a point in their lives where they need a little extra support,” Iskarous said. “Whether it may be help paying for their utility bills, rent, mortgage, working on their resumé and finding a new job, or just having someone to talk to and pray with; we’re happy to be that safety net.”

Riverbend Family Ministries has been able to grow and help families all around the Riverbend over the past decade. Under their one roof, the collective of nonprofits works together as a team, a community that is there for families. The collective includes Court Appointed Special Advocates, Client Service Department, Pathways Counseling, Refuge, Youth Development, Group Intervention, Warm Neighbors Cool Friends, and their newest, Amare. Under the roof of Riverbend Family Ministries, these nonprofits are able to work together to holistically provide families and individuals the resources, training, and tools they need to be self-sufficient.

This collective focuses on trauma-informed care. This means they don’t focus on the disease or focus on telling someone they are bad for doing something. They ask, “What’s going on in your world? What is your story?” They do this to better understand the children and families, and the better they understand, the more they are able to help and give resources to those in need.

“That is how we are supposed to treat people,” Iskarous said. “It is innate in all of us to love, genuinely love. We are not born with hate, we are not born with criticism, we are not born with the prejudices, and things that we see today. So to be able to genuinely lean in with expertise on trauma, be able to lean in and say, ‘What’s your story?’ and then with the collective work together to figure out how to get the family with trauma to the next level. And that’s what (Riverbend Family Ministries) does.”

Riverbend Family Ministries recently expanded, adding more rooms for therapy and offices for the nonprofits. Refuge has been able to grow at Riverbend Family Ministries, and Riverbend Family Ministries was able to update and expand their space for their therapy needs. Another reason for the expansion was the collaboration with Amare.

“Madison County has the highest rate of kids in foster care per capita in our whole state. We have a real big problem,” Erin Bickle of Refuge said.

Refuge works to prevent childhood exposure to violence and abuse through direct therapeutic work with families, supportive services for child-serving organizations, and community-wide prevention education. Its primary focus is on children from birth to age 11, as they are the age groups with the biggest gap in violence prevention and intervention services in Madison County.

Amare’s mission is to achieve the highest standard in the involvement of the community to promote personal and public wellness. Amare will advocate, communicate and encourage change for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, depression, and suicidal tendencies, along with the families and community. Amare, meaning love in Italian, focuses on just that: uncritical loving and helping those in active addiction or early recovery and becoming their resource.

“It only takes $26 to put someone on a train, to get them to Chicago, to get them to detox and rehab,” Iskarous said. “That’s it!”

But sometimes when that person comes back to town, he or she has the same family, the same friends, the same environment, and the question of “now what?” — and this is where Amare comes in. They will wrap around those families and give them the support and resources they need. Sometimes it’s finding a job, getting housing, finding sober living homes, or finding the tools needed to be successful.

“There’s hope, there’s healing, there’s a foundation, and there is a different way to live life,” Iskarous said.

“I was both surprised and encouraged by the many ways Riverbend Family Ministries can assist families that have experienced trauma,” said David Janes, Scott Credit Union Wood River branch manager and a RiverBend Growth Association ambassador. “They have so many branches of service that collectively work together to help families overcome challenges from all different aspects of their life. The volunteer staff has changed the lives of so many families in the Riverbend community and are an irreplaceable resource to the area as a whole.”

“I personally did not realize the full extent of the value and services Riverbend Family Ministries brings to our area,” said Jen Jackson, marketing director of Helmkamp Construction and a member of the RiverBend Growth Association Board of Directors. “To have an organization where families in our community who suffer trauma and hard times can go to for guidance and personal growth is vital. After one visit with the very passionate Tammy and her team, I’m certain that any man, woman or child who steps into their welcoming facility are taking a step toward a better situation. I would encourage all families who are struggling to take a look at the services they offer and know they’ll receive the utmost understanding, respect and genuine care as they find a path in the right direction.”

Riverbend Family Ministries provides resources and training for smaller nonprofit organizations in Madison County. They work together under one roof, providing families and individuals with the tools they need to be self-sufficient. Their collaborative method focuses on holistic efforts for children, youths, and families who have experienced trauma from violence, addiction, poverty, and homelessness. Walk-ins are welcomed at 131 East Ferguson Ave. in Wood River. They can also be reached at (618) 251-9790, or follow their Facebook page for up-to-date information.

