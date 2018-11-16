Caritas Family Solutions launches Secret Santa Year Round campaign

Caritas Family Solutions, an Illinois nonprofit social service agency based in Belleville, is seeking support for more than 300 local children in foster care served by their regional office in East Alton.

Caritas Family Solutions is the largest foster care service provider in Southern Illinois and the third largest statewide. They manage cases for 1,310 children.

During the holiday gift-giving season, donors are invited to become a year-round Secret Santa, providing monetary gifts that offer the flexibility to meet the needs of foster children as they arise throughout the year. Contributions can be made online or by phone at (618) 213-8700 or (877) 722-2748 (toll free) and will be used as needed most.

Local groups are collecting donations of Christmas gifts (new, unwrapped toys, games, books, clothing, and gift cards) for boys and girls up to age 18. If a business, organization or church would like to organize a gift collection, they are asked to call (618) 213-8717.

Gifts will be accepted at the Caritas Family Solutions office, 645 Berkshire Blvd. in East Alton, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Dec. 6. Caseworkers will deliver gifts to foster families in time for Christmas.

“This time of year can be especially challenging for children in foster care,” said Gary Huelsmann, chief executive officer of Caritas Family Solutions. “With support from the community, we are able to assure that they have what they need every day. And we especially want to send them the message at Christmas that they matter, they are not alone, they have not been forgotten and they are loved.”

