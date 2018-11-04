Carlinville resident killed in head-on crash

crash

A Carlinville resident was killed in a head-on crash Saturday in Macoupin County, according to Illinois State Police District 18.

The Macoupin County coroner pronounced Lyndall Huff, 66, dead at the scene of the crash on Illinois 111, a half-mile north of Albany Road. Huff was driving a 2012 GMC truck north on Illinois 111 at approximately 6:25 p.m. when, for an unknown reason, a southbound 2004 Ford truck, driven by Spencer Powers, 44, of Glenarm, Ill., crossed the center line and collided head-on with Huff’s vehicle.

Powers; his passenger, Patrick Roof, 43, of Springfield; and Charles Chance, 50, a passenger in Huff’s vehicle, were transported to Carlinville Area Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Powers was cited for improper lane usage, driving on suspended/revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving too fast for conditions. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Police shut down the highway for seven hours to investigate the crash. Other responding agencies included the Medora Fire Department and Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office.