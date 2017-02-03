Carrollton woman, 36, dies in head-on crash

LITCHFIELD — A 36-year-old Carrollton woman died in a head-on crash on U.S. 67 Thursday night that injured a Godfrey woman and two young children, police said.

According to an Illinois State Police District 18 news release, Kara Dunham was driving a 2002 Pontiac passenger car north at 8:08 p.m. on U.S. 67 just north of the Macoupin Creek bridge in Greene County. Megan Skolasinski, 29, of Godfrey, was driving a Ford sport-utility vehicle south with two female passengers, a baby and a 2-year-old, when for an unknown reason Dunham’s vehicle crossed the center line into the SUV’s path. The two vehicles collided head-on.

The Greene County coroner pronounced Dunham dead at the scene. Skolasinski and one passenger of the SUV were transported to Boyd Hospital in Carrollton and the second passenger in the SUV was transported to Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.

Other agencies who assisted on scene were Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Carrollton Fire District and Greene County Ambulance. U.S. 67 was shut down for approximately six hours.

The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit.

