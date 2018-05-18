CASA Superhero Night returns to Grizzlies ballpark

SAUGET | CASA Superhero Night is an event at GCS Credit Union Ballpark where children and adults can dress up like superheroes, complete with superhero-themed games, giveaways, and fun surprises.

The event Saturday, June 23, will feature the Grizzlies against the Normal CornBelters in support of Riverbend Family Ministries and CASA of Southwestern Illinois’ mission to be a voice for abused and neglected children.

CASA exists to reduce the physical, emotional, intellectual and social impact of child maltreatment. For 30 years, volunteers have advocated for children in court in Madison, St. Clair, and Monroe counties, and have helped ensure the children end up in a safe, permanent home. Every child needs a hero, but abused and neglected children need superheroes. That is why, in partnership with Riverbend Family Ministries, CASA of Southwestern Illinois is hosting its fourth annual Superhero Night.

Tickets are $10 for one field box ticket, $20 for one field box ticket with in-game picnic, including hot dogs, burgers, chips, and soda or water. To order tickets, call or email CASA, or purchase online using promo code CASA10 or CASA20.

