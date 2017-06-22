Casino donates to cancer care package project

ALTON — The Power of the Giraffe nonprofit organization made more Carol's Care Packages for area cancer patients June 21 at Argosy Casino.

This basket build was made possible by a generous donation of $1,000 from Argosy Casino. Volunteers for the nonprofit, along with Argosy employees, made 70 care packages and delivered 40 to the Cancer Center of Excellence at OSF Saint Anthony's in Alton. The other 30 packages will be delivered to the Oncology and Infusion Center at Alton Memorial Hospital BJC at a later date.

“Thank you to Argosy Casino for the generous gift and helping to share Carol's story,” founder Dale Alcorn said. “Thank you to all the volunteers who helped make these care packages today. Thank you to the volunteers behind the scenes. Our organization is only able to fulfill its mission through the hard work of our volunteers and the donations from individuals and corporate sponsors. We are humbled that Argosy Casino has joined in to help cancer patients in the Riverbend."

The organization strives to assist families to rise above their battle with cancer and inspire others to "stick their necks out" and help those in the fight with cancer.

powerofthegiraffe.org

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter