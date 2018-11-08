Casino Queen offers free meal for service personnel, veterans

Casino Queen

In recognition of Veterans Day to pay tribute to the men and women who have served the nation, Casino Queen is offering retired and active-duty military members a free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at the Market Street Buffet. To receive the free meal, guests must present a valid military ID.

Executive Chef Alex Eusebio’s focus on fresh produce ensures an ever-changing selection at the Market Street Buffet. Local favorite Norrenberns of Mascoutah provides carved meats for the buffet, while vegetarian options also are abundant. Diners can round out their meal with a range of delectable dessert options, thanks to Casino Queen’s partnership with St. Louis-based La Bonne Bouche and Alpha Baking. Other fun additions include a new bloody mary bar, mimosa bar and chocolate fountain. That chocolate fountain will be among the specific items tempting taste buds on Veterans Day, along with Yankee pot roast, homemade chicken noodle soup and chili, as well as the ever-popular apple pie.

Given the presence of Scott Air Force Base in Belleville, the St. Louis region is home to many military retirees and thousands of additional active-duty and reservists.

“These brave men and women have made countless sacrifices for our country and community to protect the freedoms that we enjoy,” Casino Queen president Jeff Watson said. “While a simple meal cannot express the depth of our appreciation for their service, we hope they will accept this gesture as a token of our gratitude, and we will be honored to serve them as our guests at the Casino Queen on Veterans Day.”

