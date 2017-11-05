Caught on camera

× Expand By Adrian Pingstone (own work), via Wikimedia Commons Closed-circuit television cameras such as these can be used to take the images scanned by automatic number plate recognition systems.

ALTON — A public question-and-answer forum on Oct. 21 focused on the proposed installation of a license plate reader, or LPR, camera system on the Clark Bridge.

Hosted at the Alton Law Enforcement Center, police department personnel were on hand along with representatives from the proposed vendor to answer questions asked by nearly a dozen residents.

The proposed system is a joint effort of the Alton Police Department and the city of Alton, along with the village of Godfrey and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons is backing the proposal as well and will be working with Alton and Godfrey. He also said they are now partnering with the city of St. Louis and St. Louis and St. Charles counties in Missouri.

Simmons said a homicide on the Clark Bridge in 2015 first prompted the idea of installing cameras. In that case, Simmons said, law enforcement had a general description of the vehicle involved along with a couple license plate digits. Working with the Missouri Highway Patrol, they were able to wrap up the investigation in three days, but that timeline could have been shorter if LPR cameras were in place.

Since then, there have been multiple incidents to further the argument in favor of the cameras. Among them, Simmons noted, are recent retail thefts and car burglaries in Alton and Godfrey, as well as a child abduction in Wood River that involved vehicles with Missouri plates coming into Illinois and committing the crimes.

“With the child abduction, an LPR in West Virginia read the vehicle’s license plate, which triggered a notification to local law enforcement back here,” Simmons said. “Because of this quick notification, law enforcement was able to respond quickly. They were able to recover the child without any harm.”

Simmons explained how the license plate reader cameras work. Officers enter wanted license plates into a database that will be housed on a mainframe computer system at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. An alert is sent to police when the cameras detect a match between a license plate and an entry in that database.

“These are not red light cameras and cannot be converted,” Simmons said. “These are not speed cameras and cannot be converted.”

This statement is one of many Simmons wanted to make clear to those who are still concerned.

“These are LPR cameras that are positioned away from traffic signals and cannot capture any traffic signal violations,” Simmons said.

“There’s an idea out there of ‘big brother’ or some kind of profiling. Or that law enforcement will use them to enforce traffic violations, like the red light cameras that are no longer in operation. The LPRs cannot flag like the red light cameras once did. The LPRs only capture the plate image and part of the back trunk, not the whole car nor any image of the driver,” Simmons said.

“An alert goes out to local law enforcement for those license plate images that are captured on camera that are already entered into the database because they have been identified as some part of criminal activity,” he added. “Any data collected and entered into the database is safe as well. Usage and access to the database is monitored, and the data will never be sold.”

The proposed system involves the installation of four cameras on the Clark Bridge, two each in the northbound and southbound lanes. The price tag is roughly $40,000.

In an Oct. 11 interview with Fox 2 News reporter Jeff Bernthal, Gibbons said some of the costs associated with installing these LPR cameras could be offset by revenue generated through a drug asset forfeiture fund and through a cost-sharing plan among his office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Alton and Godfrey communities. He also told Bernthal he believes the cameras would help make Madison County safer. Simmons agreed.

Simmons conceded the plan has its critics and likely will continue to be criticized. Some of those critics were at the forum and expressed their beliefs that the cost would outweigh benefits, or that criminals would take another way into Madison County once the cameras were installed.

Another attendee suggested police might start tracking down expired registration stickers on the captured plate images. She said she was “older” and has forgotten about it in the past.

“The only reason to be concerned is if your license plate has been involved in a crime,” Simmons said. “And if your plate was stolen, and then used in a crime, we will work with you to make sure you are not incarcerated for the wrongdoing.”

Before progressing with installation of the cameras, Simmons said they are waiting for the Illinois Department of Transportation to complete a study about the impact of adding the cameras’ weight on the overhang and wind shear’s impact on the system. Each camera weighs roughly 11 pounds.

“We’re still waiting for IDOT approval at this time,” Simmons said.

Final decisions have to be made as well as to how power would be continually provided to each camera. Meanwhile, most of the Riverbend’s mayors have come forward to tout the benefits of having such a system in place, as have law enforcement agencies throughout the region.

If you have questions or want to learn more about the plan, Simmons welcomes inquiries and feedback by calling (618) 463-3505 or emailing simmons@altonpolice.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter