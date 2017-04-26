Celebrating the start of a legendary journey

× Expand One of the structures at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site in Hartford.

HARTFORD — The Lewis and Clark State Historic Site will celebrate the start of a famous journey with three days of special events, including educational activities for children and a free festival for people of all ages.

More than 800 fourth-graders will take part in the site’s annual Education Day on Friday, May 12. They’ll learn firsthand about the Lewis and Clark Expedition by doing many of the same activities the troops did to prepare.

They’ll fold a flag, start a fire with flint and steel, make rope and try their hand at pottery. The students also get to learn about one of the expedition’s boats, learn to march and drill military-style, make a bead necklace or candle to take home, and meet the expedition dog, Seaman.

The site will hold its 15th annual Point of Departure celebration on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, marking the expedition’s official start.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, historic interpreters at the reconstructed Camp River Dubois will portray members of the expedition, soldiers in the War of 1812 and the British First Regiment of Foote.

Artisans will show how people of the period made candles, furniture, iron tools, guns, cloth and more. They’ll also demonstrate medical tools and techniques of the era and give tours of a white pirogue boat like the one used by Lewis and Clark.

The celebration includes a display of rocks and minerals and an exhibition of Lewis and Clark artifacts by Jim Duncan and Ken Porter.

William Clark and his men arrived at what would become Camp River Dubois on Dec. 12, 1803. In the spring the camp became a beehive of activity as final preparations were made for the trip west. The Corps of Discovery left camp and formally began the expedition on a rainy Monday afternoon on May 14, 1804.

Lewis’ field notes state, “The mouth of the River Dubois is to be considered as the point of departure.”

campdubois.com

IllinoisHistory.gov

