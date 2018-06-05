Center’s pollution control operator earns recognition from state association

× Expand (Right) Rick Lallish, program director of water pollution control at the Environmental Resources Training Center at SIUE, was honored by the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators as its Outstanding Operator of the Year. Presenting the award is 2017 association President Josh Stevens.

EDWARDSVILLE | Rick Lallish, program director of water pollution control at the Environmental Resources Training Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has been named by the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators as its Outstanding Operator of the Year.

Lallish received the honor during the association’s annual conference in mid-April, where he also was named the organization’s president.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s Division of Water Pollution Control, Field Operations Section, nominated Lallish. Inspection teams comprised of association representatives chose the winner among a field of five nominees.

The award emphasizes the relationship between adequate wastewater treatment and clean receiving waters and is presented as public recognition and encouragement for individuals who have operated wastewater treatment facilities in an especially effective manner.

“This award is the most prestigious honor an Illinois water pollution control operator can achieve, and it is incredibly humbling,” Lallish said. “I am honored to see my name beside those who were recognized before me.”

A Greenville native, Lallish joined SIUE in 2008 and resides in Highland. His one-year term as association president will run through April 2019.

“My first accomplishment, immediately upon my presidency, was to level the field for the Plant of the Year awards,” Lallish said. “I restructured the four levels so smaller towns will no longer have to compete with super-sized plants. This was unanimously passed and will be reflected in the next nominations.”

Another of his many goals as president is to bring younger talent into the profession, as many current operators are nearing retirement.

