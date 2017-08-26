Center urges donors to give blood through Labor Day weekend

Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center asks eligible blood donors to give blood in the days leading up to and following Labor Day Weekend.

Donations made during this critical time frame will ensure the organization’s ability to provide an adequate blood supply. Donors who register through Sept. 10 will be entered in a drawing for a vacation travel package and a voucher to redeem for an “I Bleed…” t-shirt in the donor’s choice of five color combinations. Walk-ins are welcome, or to schedule an appointment, call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenterIMPACT.org. Learn more about summer donor promotions at bloodcenter.org/summer.

Amanda Hess, director of donor relations, says the Labor Day promotion will help ensure an adequate blood supply for hospitals.

“With the holiday weekend, we’ll miss out on a day’s worth of blood collection, but patient need at hospitals remains constant," Hess said. "Donors are needed to ensure that area hospitals have life-saving blood for patients as we wrap up the busy summer season.”

Donations of all blood types are needed, but there is a special need for type O-negative and O-positive whole blood donors, type AB plasma donors and platelet donors. Type O red blood cells and AB plasma are “universal” blood components, so named because these components can be transfused to patients of all other blood types and are frequently used in emergency settings. Use of these blood types for emergency care has increased among hospitals served by the center in recent months.

The centre is offering a mobile application for Apple iOS and Android users. The Blood Center IMPACT app was developed as part of a recent donor scheduling and communication software upgrade. Users can download the app from the App Store (Apple) or Play Store (Google) and use it to find nearby donor centers and mobile blood drives, schedule appointments for donation, and track their own donation history and wellness information.

