Centerstone celebrates mental health champions

ALTON | Centerstone on June 7 unveiled its 2018 Community Champions.

Since 2005, Community Champions awards have celebrated community leaders who work with Centerstone to make a difference for people with mental health and substance abuse disorders. Community Champion awards were presented at Centerstone’s office in Alton.

This year’s awards honor health care veterans who have been ardent advocates for those with mental illness and who have helped thousands of Illinoisans access the treatment and support they need to live healthier lives. 2018 honorees are:

Toni Corona, public health administrator for the Madison County Health Department, recognized for her work raising awareness in the community around behavioral health as a top public health issue.

Tia Kingsbury, director of inpatient services for Gateway Regional Medical Center, recognized for her long-term dedication and compassionate care for those facing a behavioral health crisis.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, recognized for its innovative behavioral health navigator approach, which helps clients with behavioral health conditions quickly find the care they need.

“Centerstone is committed to working with partners throughout the communities we serve to deliver care that changes people’s lives,” Centerstone CEO John Markley said. “Toni, Tia and the team at St. Anthony’s are true examples of Community Champions. We are grateful for their commitment and dedication to their community and honored to recognize them for their work and for the positive impact they have made in the lives of so many individuals and families across our region.”

The award winners join 26 other individuals and organizations that have received this award.

