Centerstone names new board officers

Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, announced new officers for Centerstone Illinois Board of Directors.

Tom Johnson was named as the board chair, Carol Zwick will serve as vice-chair and Stephani Meyer was named secretary.

“Tom, Carol and Stephani are talented and experienced leaders,” said John Markley, CEO of Centerstone Illinois. “It is a privilege to have them lead our board and help guide our organization as we continue to help people in Illinois recover from addiction and mental health conditions.”

Johnson replaces Bonnie Brackett, who is the immediate past chair and will help guide Johnson in his new role. Johnson is a United Methodist Church member and involved with the Madison County Urban League, Madison County Partnership to End Homelessness and United Way. He received his undergraduate degree in sociology from Augustana College and master’s from the University of Illinois.

Zwick previously served on the H Group Foundation Board and is the past president and board member of the Jewish Federation of Southern Illinois. She is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis.

Meyer is a board member of William BeDell A.R.C., where she retired as a case manager. She also serves as a board member for the Senior Adult Committee of the Southern Illinois District of the LCMS. She received her undergraduate degree in sociology from the University of Houston.

Additional members of the board include:

Immediate Past Chair Bonnie Brackett

Ronda Dunn

Jonette Eagles

Patricia Fischer

Kim Kaytor

John Markley

Karen McGarvey

David J. Melby

Jonathan Mitchell

Pastor Robert Phillips

Waverly Robinson

