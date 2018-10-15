Chamber of Commerce Director awarded second key to city

For once, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dawn Mushill, didn't know what was going on at her own Chamber event...or what Troy Mayor Al Adomite had up his sleeve.

“I had no idea – just doing our usual announcements and he pulled out a plaque," Mushill said. "He started off by saying that someone once told him that if you surround yourself with great people, then great things will happen. That is what I always say, so it peaked my interest.”

From there, the mayor discussed how the City and the Chamber have worked together over the years, utilizing more than $600,000 in tourism funding (hotel/motel tax) since 2005 and put it all to good use.

“The relationship between the Chamber and the City has resulted in countless events and activities, most of them completely free, from Movies in the Park to the city wide garage sales to the Chamber Expos and more. Each year, Dawn pours her time and talents into improving our community, and the City of Troy truly appreciates her leadership,” Adomite said.

The Chamber’s "Alive@5" event was hosted by the City of Troy on Oct. 11 at City Hall, a monthly event the Chamber hosts at a variety of locations to bring together businesses to network and learn about each other.

In 2005, Mushill was awarded the Key to the City by former Mayor Tom Caraker at the Chamber’s Business After Hours. Mushill has been the Executive Director of the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce since June of 2000. She has assisted in helping the Chamber grow from 111 members to 516 to date.

“I feel so lucky to have this job," she said. "It is a great balance of helping our members, being part of the community and getting to know a whole lot of people. I have met thousands of people in the last 18 years. If you know me, you know I like meeting people.”

Mushill holds an Associate of Science Degree from Southwestern Illinois College, a Bachelor’s of Science Degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and a dual Master’s Degree from Webster University. She is a member of the National Speakers Association and also owns her own business, Customer Service And Beyond. In 2008, she wrote a book, “Customer Service and Beyond … it is All About the Wow”.