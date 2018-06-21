Chamber recognizes Bristow’s work on business legislation

× Expand State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey), alongside Senate sponsor State Sen. Elgie R Sims (right), is presented with the Champion Award on June 14 by the St. Louis Regional Chamber. The award recognizes her work in the Illinois General Assembly on economic development, including the sponsorship of the Illinois Home Grown Business Opportunity Act, which seeks to assist businesses and municipalities that are geographically close to bordering states.

State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Godfrey) was presented with the Champion Award by the St. Louis Regional Chamber in recognition of her legislative work on economic development and strengthening Riverbend businesses.

“I am honored to have been presented with this award on an issue that I have made one of my top priorities at the capital,” Bristow said. “As a former chamber director, my career has been spent working with local businesses, to help them develop, grow, and become partners in our communities. Legislation like the Illinois Home Grown Business Opportunity Act will not only find ways to help support businesses that are on bordering states in their expansion, but also looks at how municipalities and communities can work together to grow their economy and create new jobs.”

The legislation creates an economic plan under the Department of Economic Opportunity to assist businesses and municipalities that are close to bordering states. The plan and creation of it will focus on local input to strategize ways regions can collaborate to strengthen their economies. Bristow was the chief House sponsor of the legislation, which was supported by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce and unanimously passed both the Illinois House and Senate.

