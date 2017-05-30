× Expand Centerstone honored Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons and Latasha Barnes of Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Foundation as the 2017 Community Champions for Behavioral Health.

ALTON — Centerstone recognized two Madison County community partners as 2017 Community Champions for Behavioral Health on May 18.

Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons, of the Alton Police Department, and Latasha Barnes of Land of Lincoln Legal Aid Foundation were both recognized for their work to strengthen the behavioral health of the communities served by Centerstone.

Barnes was recognized for her work in establishing a medical-legal partnership with Centerstone to address the legal needs of more than 200 Centerstone clients each year. Simmons was recognized for his leadership and collaboration with Centerstone and other community partners in seeking help for homeless individuals in Alton.

“Both of our honorees are tremendous advocates for individuals in our community with behavioral health conditions, and I’m grateful for the work they do and for their partnership with Centerstone in delivering care that changes people’s lives,” Centerstone CEO John G. Markley said.

The award began in 2005 as both a recognition of Mental Health Month and a way to celebrate community leaders who work with Centerstone to make a difference for people with mental health and substance abuse disorders. Barnes and Simmons join 24 other individuals and organizations that have received this award since 2005.

