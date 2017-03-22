Chancellor recommends extended term for Walker

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor Randy Pembrook has recommended an extended term for Rich Walker as vice chancellor for administration.

The appointment is contingent upon SIU Board of Trustees approval.

Walker stepped into the role of interim vice chancellor for administration when former VCA Kenn Neher retired in May 2016. Prior to serving as interim VCA, Walker had served as the assistant vice chancellor for administration for planning and budgeting since 2001.

“Rich has performed excellently in the interim role, and we determined that the university needs to capitalize upon his experience, institutional knowledge and community relationships during a time period when stability is required,” Pembrook said. “He was gracious to help SIUE in this role and to postpone his retirement for a bit.”

Walker provides leadership to the SIUE community and to the VCA directors in matters related to long-range facility planning and budget development. He has been responsible for the development of the university’s annual capital RAMP budget and the development, submission and implementation of the VCA functional area budget.

“I’ve always appreciated our university atmosphere, but enjoyed the challenge of serving as VCA more than I expected,” Walker said. “I value the working relationships with our current leadership team, and look forward to continuing to collaborate with many talented individuals to provide the best services and facilities to support our students, faculty and staff. An excellent rapport has been developed among our colleagues and friends throughout the campus, the SIU system and the community.”

Walker has served in many leadership roles in academic and professional organizations, including the SIUE Chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Leadership St. Louis and the Scott Air Force Base Military Affairs Committee for Leadership Council Southwestern Illinois. In addition, he was recognized with the Carol Kimmel Community Service Award for Faculty and Staff in 2005.

In the Edwardsville community, Walker served on the City Council for 16 years and was chair of the finance committee, public services committee, the administrative services committee, task force on technology, Wildey Theatre development committee and represented SIUE on the city’s public safety facilities planning committee.

Walker earned a master’s degree from SIUE and a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University.

