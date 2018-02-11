Changing attire

Photo provided by Amanda Bregenzer Photo provided by Amanda Bregenzer Photo provided by Amanda Bregenzer

In July 1939, science fiction writer Forrest J. Ackerman attended the first World Science Fiction Convention at New York’s Caravan Hall in full futuristic garb.

The first to do so, Ackerman’s choice caught the eye of fellow attendees, and conventions soon encouraged creative outfits with “best costume” prizes.

Although the actual term “cosplay” — a portmanteau of “costume” and “play”— wasn’t coined for another four and half decades by Japanese reporter Nobuyaki Takahashi, the roots are definitely there. Ackerman’s early decision to embody the spirit of a sci-fi convention has helped inspire a massive subculture of fandom.

In preparation for Wizard World from Feb. 2-4 at America’s Center in St. Louis, Roxana residents Amanda and Ben Bregenzer reflect on what draws them to cosplay and why readers might want to get involved in future conventions.

“I decided I wanted to cosplay after going to Wizard World St. Louis two years in a row,” Amanda says. “This was the first convention I had ever attended and I fell in love right away with everything about it — the people, the atmosphere, all of the cool stuff to buy.”

The Bregenzers jumped into cosplay in 2015 at Amanda’s third Wizard World.

“I was Han Solo from ‘Star Wars’ and Ben was Finn the Human from ‘Adventure Time,’” Amanda says. “It was a blast.”

Since entering the world of cosplay, Amanda has built 10 costumes and Ben has made 7.

“Our favorites have been Guile and Cammy from Street Fighter,” Amanda says. “We love doing couple’s costumes.”

Amanda’s drawn to cosplay for the people.

“I have met the most amazing individuals through this hobby, and we can all be ourselves; no one judges and everyone is usually very supportive and helpful.”

Ben enjoys the entertainment factor: being able to get into character and make people laugh.

“I had always gone to conventions, with my first one being in 2011, but had never thought about cosplaying,” Ben says. “My girlfriend at the time and now wife, Amanda, wanted to cosplay together, so we both chose a character we liked.”

The Bregenzers have attended about 10 conventions, some multiple times. Expenses such as costume materials prevent them from attending as often as they’d like, but each convention attended is a solid investment.

A self-described “casual cosplayer,” Amanda has not created costumes on a competitive level, though the prospect is appealing.

“I have considered bigger costume builds and doing a contest soon, just to try it,” she said.

Ben competed on stage at his first convention as a cosplayer, but the focus remained on having fun instead of walking home with a prize.

Cosplay continues to evolve at a rapid rate in the St. Louis area.

“When we first started, it was not nearly as well-known, but now, even people that don’t go to conventions know about cosplaying,” Amanda says. “There are a lot of talented cosplayers, both individuals and groups, from St. Louis and surrounding areas. The cosplay community here is amazing.”

Ben notes that — whether it be an anime, gaming or sci-fi convention — fans will cosplay whatever they like despite the genre differences.

“Cosplays used to be super simple when I first started going to conventions, being made of just basic foam,” Ben says. “Now, there are thermoplastics like Worbla and specialty foams for cosplay use.”

The Bregenzers have met a number of local cosplayers at conventions. When it comes to getting involved with cosplay, Amanda and Ben offer a simple token of advice: go to a convention and see what it’s like.

Ben adds that experienced cosplayers in Facebook groups or forums are willing to help newcomers with costume ideas.

Amanda credits cosplay with allowing her to surpass her introverted nature and socialize comfortably. The satisfaction of finishing a new costume for a convention after hours of labor is also a major perk.

Ben considers cosplay and the ability to get wrapped up in a character for a time to be a good form of escapism. He also appreciates the fact that he can share the hobby with Amanda.

With no rigid rules or guidelines on how to cosplay, conventions are ultimately domains of freedom for fans: a zone where those inspired by films, books, TV shows, games, and more can gather, entertain, and bond for a weekend. Perhaps more important than attention to detail on any given costume design is creativity — that which inspired Ackerman to embody the spirit of futuristic science fiction nearly 80 years ago.

