Changing of the guard at RiverBend Growth Association

Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager Photo by Frank Prager

GODFREY — More than 300 local business and community leaders gathered Jan. 25 at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons banquet room for the annual RiverBend Growth Association dinner and awards meeting. The evening featured overviews of business and tourism initiatives as well as the presentation of awards for outstanding achievement by businesses and individuals.

RBGA interim President John Keller provided opening remarks and presented Monica Bristow with flowers in recognition of her contributions as past president of the organization. Bristow resigned to accept the appointment as Illinois’ 111th District state representative after the retirement of former state Rep. Dan Beiser.

Outgoing RBGA chairman Augie Wuellner recognized board members, both returning and newly elected. He said the region is realizing success because of their hard work and enthusiasm.

Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO and President Brett Stawar gave an overview of a new tourism branding initiative, Great Rivers and Routes of Southwest Illinois. Referring to the national fame of the legendary Route 66 and the regional popularity of the Great River Road, Stawar said, “This is the only place in America where the Mother Road meets the River Road.”

He attributed a 50 percent growth in regional tourism during the past year to ongoing efforts of many of those in attendance.

Stawar presented the bureau’s Spirit of Tourism Award to Alton Mayor Brant Walker, Madison County board member Bruce Malone and an Amtrak executive for their work related to the new train station in Alton.

“It’s wonderful to see so much community support and civic pride,” Walker said. “It took many resources to get this done and all of the organizations involved coordinated seamlessly.”

Wuellner gave an overview of the Small Business of the Month awards process and spoke about each of the past year’s recipients. He also introduced incoming RBGA Chairman John Roberts and presented tokens of appreciation to RBGA committee chairmen.

Four Chairman Awards were presented to businesses and groups for outstanding achievements.

Boys and Girls Club of Alton Executive Director Al Womack, along with young members of the club, accepted one of the awards. Womack talked about the success of the organization’s Passport To Manhood program, which engages young boys in discussions and activities reinforcing character, leadership, and positive behavior. The program’s success was demonstrated by a video of the boys that became a social media sensation, attracting 2.4 million online views.

Dale Blachford, president and CEO of Liberty Bank, accepted the Chairman Award on behalf of Alton’s Gordon Moore Park Restoration Committee. He called out more than a dozen members of the committee for their commitment and service in the success of the project over the past year.

“The success of the project is a tribute to the Riverbend community,” he said. “There is a momentum in this community I have not seen since I and my family moved here in 2005.”

Ty Bechel accepted the award for Amare, a nonprofit group he founded three years ago that focuses on helping those addicted or in active drug recovery and provides them a safe place to get support and resources.

“We built this from the ground up by taking a grassroots approach to dealing with substance abuse in the community,” he said. “These past three years have been very humbling.”

The final Chairman Award was accepted by Heinz Peter Jr. of Lockhaven Golf Course. He and his father, Heinz Peter, purchased and reopened the course this past year, making major investments and improvements to the local landmark.

“Over the past year, we’ve met so many wonderful people,” Peter said. He thanked his administrative and grounds staffs for the incredible work he says they did and for “making the impossible possible.”

Wuellner concluded the event by bringing incoming RBGA Chairman Roberts back on stage and formally turning over the chairmanship.

“I look forward to working with both new and old members,” Roberts said. “The heart of the association is its members. I challenge you to continue to get more involved.”

