Chapman named fundraising chair

Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College and resident of Alton has been named campaign chair for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

“It is very rewarding to see people throughout our communities – individuals, corporations, trade associations – work shoulder-to-shoulder toward the goal of helping our neighbors in need,” Chapman said. “United Way and its member agencies provide social support services to many Lewis and Clark students and their families, creating an economic support net that enables our students to graduate and achieve a sustainable, improved quality of life.”

Prior to his tenure with Lewis and Clark College, Chapman served in administrative positions with Finlandia University, Kentucky Council on Higher Education, University of Kentucky and Jefferson Community College. During his nearly three-decade tenure as the president of Lewis and Clark, the college’s enrollment has more than quadrupled, reaching annual enrollment of more than 15,000 students. He has overseen the construction of many major capital projects totaling more than $200 million, including The McPike Complex, which includes the Olin Science Building, The Commons, the Robert L. Watson Math Building and the Templin Nursing Building; the George C. Terry River Bend Arena; the renovation of Trimpe Advanced Technology Center; and the construction and renovation of the historic N.O. Nelson Campus in Edwardsville.

In addition to his role as president, Chapman is the executive director of the Lewis and Clark College Foundation and is treasurer of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation.

United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division serves the counties of Madison, Macoupin, Jersey, Greene and Calhoun counties, helping nearly 200,000 people within this area each year. Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University, and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group, will serve as co-chairs of the 2018 United Way of Greater St. Louis campaign.