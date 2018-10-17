Charges filed in Godfrey trustee's death

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons speaks during a press conference announcing charges against a suspect in Eldon Williams' death.

ALTON – The Riverbend community lost an icon on Oct. 16.

Eldon “Twirp” Williams died of a gunshot wound in the 200 block of West Delmar Avenue. He was 87.

“Twirp was a stakeholder in our community,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said.

Williams served the community of Godfrey for more than 50 years. He worked as a Godfrey Village Board trustee from 1999 until his death. He also was a realtor with Landmark Realty.

“He was a fierce advocate for the village of Godfrey,” Alton Mayor Brant Walker said. “We lost a pillar not only in Godfrey, but out entire community. He was one of the finest public servants I had the opportunity to meet.”

Donald Marvin Nelson was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of attempted armed robbery, criminal trespass to a resident, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen fireman. The bail was set for $5 million. The charges were announced during a 15-minute press conference on Oct. 17 at the Alton Police Headquarters.

“Today's charges will not bring back Twirp and I do not have words to express the amount of sympathy I have for the Williams family,” Simmons said. “But I hope these charges can stand as a symbol of commitment between the Alton police and the Madison County judicial system to bring justice to the families of victims not only in Alton, but in the Metro East area.”

Williams was preparing to show a house on Oct. 16 when the shooting death occurred. Police were called to investigate a report of a shooting death before noon. Williams was found deceased in his vehicle.

“Immediately prior to Alton officers being called to the scene, Madison County Sheriff's office had been called to help residents with a report of a male acting suspiciously in the immediate area,” Simmons said. “While officers were still on the scene, one of the Madison County sheriff's deputies stopped to offer assistant to Alton police officers. It was quickly determined that the Madison County and the Alton cases may need connected.”

Later that day, Nelson was apprehended and was placed into custody before being charged.

“Charges filed today are the product of exceptional police work of the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office with the extraordinary assistance of local citizens,” Madison County State's Attorney John Gibbons said.