Charity golf tournament to tee off June 12 in Alton

× Expand Sister M. Anselma, Sister M. Caritas, Sister M. Rosalinda, and Sister M. Ignatia enjoying a day on the links during the 2016 OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation golf tournament. Over the last 16 years, the tournament has raised more than $890,000 for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence.

ALTON — The OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation 17th annual Charity Golf Tournament is set for Monday, June 12, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, an Arnold Palmer-designed course.

Cash prizes are awarded in three flights for first-, second- and third-place teams.

Golfer fees are $185 per person, and include lunch and dinner, a meet and greet with St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals alumni, raffle opportunities and more.

The event features a special hole-in-one prize that includes a 2-year vehicle lease sponsored by Roberts Motors and The Donut Hole, which awards the winner with a year’s supply of doughnut holes from Duke Bakery for closest to the pin. Several Sisters from the Order of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George will be on hand to greet golfers. There will also be a silent auction of gift baskets donated by OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Mission Partners and local businesses.

Wells Fargo Advisors returns as the title sponsor for the fundraiser, which benefits cancer services at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Since 2001, the event has raised more than $890,000 for the cancer program.

“We are grateful for the years of support from Mike Moeller and Wells Fargo Advisors,” said Lee McRaven, annual fund coordinator for OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation. “We are still accepting additional sponsorships and welcome all levels of giving. Helping area cancer patients is close to the sisters’ heart, and they’re grateful for all the support the community shows.”

Major sponsors include Acropolis Technology Group, Clinical Radiologists, Duke Bakery, Helmkamp Construction Co., Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, Kane Mechanical, Lewis and Clark Community College, Lewis Rice, Dr. Cliff and Kathy Martin, Norton Insurance, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Schumacher Clinical Partners, Wegman Electric, and Wells Fargo Advisors.

The tournament is co-chaired by two committee members of OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation: Monica Bristow, president of the RiverBend Growth Association; and John Keller, retired president of Carrollton Bank.

To register a team in the tournament or for sponsorship information, call OSF Saint Anthony’s Foundation at (618) 463-5168.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter