Check out this story

Mindy McElyea started her shift as an office checker at Alton Shop ‘n Save on Dec. 5 just as she has for the past 18 years. But around 10:30 that morning, her call to serve the store’s customers changed — dramatically, personally and permanently.

Store regulars know the express lane, or lane 1, is “attached” to the customer service office near the store’s front entrance. It was there that McElyea’s rise to local hometown hero status was about to be born. A gentleman she described as in his 70s, a resident of nearby Skyline Tower Apartments and one of her “regulars,” collapsed while waiting in the lane.

“He was a veteran, a shy individual,” McElyea said.

“One of the other cashiers heard his hand basket hit the floor first and shouted for help, but I saw him start to collapse,” she said. “I screamed for the manager, then ran over to help him.”

Other employees rushed over as well to clear the aisle and assist with whatever was needed, including Mike Dade.

“Mike helped me turn him over; the customer was bigger than me and I didn’t think I could get him turned over by myself,” McElyea said. “I could then tell the customer wasn’t breathing.”

“It was Mindy who took charge of the situation,” Dade said. “She told everyone what to do. She began performing CPR and continued to do so for about 10 minutes or so until Alton firefighters arrived and took over.”

While not certified, McElyea said she knew what to do from watching videos and TV shows throughout the years. She plans to complete CPR certification.

“The customer was gone when he collapsed,” McElyea said. “He wasn’t breathing; there was no pulse. I performed CPR like how I had learned to do from watching others. He did regain a faint pulse here. I did bring him back. But when the firefighters took over for transport to the hospital, they really brought him back. He wasn’t going to die on my watch.”

It was later determined the customer suffered a heart attack and, sadly, passed away a few days later while in the hospital.

“I still have a button from his shirt, though,” McElyea said.

Since the incident, McElyea has been recognized for her act of heroism by the Alton store as well as at the regional and national levels of Shop ‘n Save and its parent company, SuperValu. She was presented with a plaque, a hero award, and a gift card at a ceremony in the store in the days that followed the incident and has received other commendations from the company as well.

Selfless heroism tends to run in her family bloodline, though. After all, McElyea is the granddaughter of Joe Pyatt, a World War II veteran honored just the day before by the Alton Marine Corps League and VFW for his national service.

“Grandpa Joe has always had an influence on me, and I draw on that all the time,” she said.

McElyea said she also learned about stepping in and selflessly helping others through observing her father’s nursing years.

“I just think it was a terrible thing that happened here in the store with the gentleman, but it was a great thing with what she did,” store manager Mark Heitzig said. “Basically, it was what Mindy did that saved his life.”

