Checking the pulse of progress

× Expand An artist’s rendering shows the new cancer center to be built on the OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center Campus.

ALTON — In March 2017, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center announced sweeping changes to how it will enhance health care in the Riverbend, adding convenient sites throughout the region and creating care teams that provide a coordinated approach to the health care experience.

One year later, a number of these changes have taken shape. A new medical office building in Godfrey is up and running, featuring primary care physicians, 24 exam rooms, and a walk-in PromptCare office for minor illnesses and injuries.

“We are excited to bring robust primary care and PromptCare to additional geographies in our community: convenient access to where our residents live, work, and go to school,” said Ajay Pathak, the health center’s president and CEO.

One of the biggest commitments OSF Saint Anthony’s made in 2017 was to build a state-of-the-art cancer center in Alton that will feature medical exam space, radiology and ancillary oncology services, all under one roof.

The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board approved the plan for the $14.2 million project in January, and planning is under way.

“Having a state-of-the-art, comprehensive cancer center here in the Riverbend that supports our leading oncology physicians and care teams will be valuable for our community — knowing they and their families will not have to travel for the highest-quality care,” Pathak said. “We will provide healing and survivorship here at home.”

The 17,000-square-foot cancer center will feature new technology, services, navigation, and physicians in one location on the health center’s campus. The project is expected to start in late spring.

As the first year of OSF’s Riverbend transformation wraps up, Pathak said he feels confident about the future. It’s a future where OSF Saint Anthony’s continues its progression to a new model, where patients are at the center of health care, and services are built around what patients need and want.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter