Chemetco cleanup

A gray peak rises above a landscape of rusting structures, metal-laden ponds and slag canyons, a monument to three decades of an industrial operation that became infamous for environmental violations.

That operation, Chemetco Inc., went bankrupt 17 years ago. In the estimation of Kevin Turner, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s on-scene coordinator, Chemetco’s smelting operation left at least 900,000 tons of man-made slag — some as fine as sand, some as fist-size and larger rocks. But no one’s really sure how much is there or how deep the pile goes.

“Some of this is going to take years,” he said. “It is almost impossible for us at this point to put a year on it.”

Under a 2013 consent decree, Chemetco’s bankruptcy trustee is working with a contractor and the EPA to sell the slag for its metal content. Proceeds of the sales to international companies pay for the cleanup work.

That principle — polluters pay the entire cleanup cost — is the cornerstone of the federal Superfund law.

“Sometimes the agency is successful in that — the polluter pays — and sometimes the agency is not successful and the taxpayer pays,” Turner said.

“As it stands, there are no taxpayer dollars being spent on this,” he said.

In 2015, the EPA entered into an agreement with companies that brought materials to Chemetco for processing. The companies, called potentially responsible parties, agreed to pay for identifying contamination at the site and determining a course of action. Eventually, the EPA will issue a record of decision defining future remedial actions at the site.

“Litigation is driving this cleanup,” EPA attorney Tom Martin said.

The EPA isn’t the only one taking action. Hartford village trustees approved a tax increment financing district encompassing 350 acres south of the village, including the Chemetco site.

Keith Moran, president of Moran Economic Development of Edwardsville, helped the village set up the TIF district to extend water and sewer service, laying the groundwork for development. TIF districts use increases in property tax revenue to fund development incentives.

“What the village gets is some ground to see development occur,” Moran said. “What we all get to see, finally, with the help of a developer who’s on site and cleaning it, is remediation of that site, which is what the whole county has wanted the whole time.

“At some point, I think we’re all going to look at the Chemetco plan and say, ‘Hey, this is how a TIF should work … this is one way a TIF can support utility extensions and new industrial parks,” he said.

The site’s contaminants include zinc oxide, cadmium, lead and copper: a mineral and heavy metals linked to seizures, kidney disease, and brain damage. The site has a closed system for stormwater, funneling it into holding ponds, Turner said. A water-spraying vehicle keeps dust down from truck traffic in the dry summer months, and the property’s security measures deter curiosity seekers.

According to the EPA’s website, the site doesn’t pose an immediate risk to people or the environment. The agency’s performance measures of human exposure and groundwater migration are listed as “insufficient data” — meaning not enough information is available.

No public meetings are scheduled in the near future, but the EPA’s website offers information and documents.

Superfund numbers

Number of U.S. Superfund sites: 1,341

Number of sites removed since 1980: 399

Source: U.S. EPA

Timeline

1980-1985: Illinois EPA documents dozens of environmental violations at plant

1996: An IEPA employee finds a hidden pipe discharging toxic waste into Long Lake, a Mississippi River tributary

1999: A federal grand jury charges Chemetco, its CEO and five employees with violating the Clean Water Act and making false statements

2000: Justice Department obtains criminal judgment against company

2001: Chemetco files for bankruptcy and Illinois EPA issues order to seal the site

2008: Bankruptcy trustee begins work at the site, including building demolition, metal salvaging, selling the facility’s furnaces and cleaning solid waste management units

2010: Site added to Superfund’s National Priorities List

2011: U.S. EPA issues notice to group of potentially responsible parties that may be liable for cleanup

2013: Federal court approves a consent decree between U.S. EPA, Chemetco bankruptcy trustee, and Paradigm Minerals and Environmental Services LLC

2015: U.S. EPA enters agreement with approximately 170 organizations to conduct investigation and study

Sources: Wikipedia, U.S. EPA

