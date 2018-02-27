Chicks event turns six

ALTON — Main Street United Methodist Church’s Team Honduras will host the sixth annual Just For Chicks event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the church, 1400 Main St.

“This special fundraiser for the team is a celebration of the ladies in our community,” Team Leader Greg Gelzinnis said. “It features ladies-oriented vendors like Thirty-One, Ann’s Awesome Soaps & Lotions, Pink Zebra Fragrances, and Crafts of Passion, just to name a few, spa opportunities and chair massage by Fitness for the Soul, homemade soups and salads made by team members, a JCPenney style show of spring and summer fashions, and a wonderful inspirational program presented by Amy Camie.”

Camie is a spiritual harpist, award-winning performer, public speaker, recording artist, composer, author of “Loving Life…all of it — A Walk with Cancer, Compassion and Consciousness” and founder of the Scientific Arts Foundation. She has presented more than 200 seminars and workshops for local, regional and national audiences on the power of sound, music and vibration, and is a contributing author to two international books, “The Spiritual Significance of Music” and “Love Live Forgive.”

“Greg and I have known each other for many years, and when he asked if I would be willing to speak this year at Just For Chicks, I enthusiastically said yes,” Camie said. “My theme for this program is Take Time For You and with the rat race that is the norm for so many ladies today, I will be sharing some techniques that we can use to center ourselves and not only survive, but thrive.”

Her solo harp CDs have been used in pilot research studies indicating how they increase neurological functioning, support the immune system and reduce pain, distress and anxiety levels. Her CDs are used throughout the world in hospitals, cancer centers, hospices, and nursing homes as well as for general relaxation and stress reduction.

The Main Street Team goes to Honduras every other year so the team can raise funds to offset costs for the trip and to provide supplies the team needs for mission projects and ministries.

“Our church policy is that everyone commits $500 of their own money toward the trip,” Gelzinnis said. “But it has always been on my heart that I don’t want anyone who feels called to missions to not be able to go because of financial resources.

“It costs about $2,300 per person to go on the trip, and over the years we have done some pretty crazy things to raise the additional $15-$25,000 necessary to cover the additional costs for each team,” he said.

“There is just no end to the things we have done over the years,” veteran team member Alan Lipe said. “One time, we were asked to provide valet parking for an every five-year reunion of Litchfield High School graduates. We had cars all over the airport tarmac and were just glad that we didn’t have extra keys or cars at the end of the night.”

The team routinely works the holiday festival circuit, selling 500 pints of homemade apple butter, 600 pounds of homemade peanut brittle, and throws in walking tacos, grilled corn on the cob, and fresh sliced watermelon.

The team has been involved in numerous projects over the last 12 years, from building churches and working on the mission’s headquarters building in the capital city of Tegucigalpa, to building stoves and providing blessing baskets to families in the villages where the team has served. Over the last two trips, the team has also begun to provide fluoride treatments for the children under the direction of team member Kathy Lipe.

“I had always wanted to do some type of medical project, as my day-to-day job is in the lab at SLU,” Lipe said. “When the possibility of doing fluoride treatments was presented to me and Greg gave his approval, I just jumped in with both feet.

“Going from 125 treatments in 2015 to 697 treatments this past summer, I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” Lipe said.

The team has also hosted a series of knitting workshops for women in several communities under the watchful eye of Nancy Steward, Rich’s wife.

“The knitting project was two-fold,” Steward said. “It gave the ladies an excuse to get together for fellowship, and we wanted to give them enough instruction to make some items that they could sell.

“I have heard recently that several of the ladies in El Paraiso have really been continuing to work on things and are anxious to receive some additional instruction and patterns for items when we return next summer.”

Proceeds from Just For Chicks VI will be used to provide the resources necessary to continue these ministry projects.

Last year marked the first trip to Honduras for high school freshman Shelby Kulp, and she is already busy recruiting friends to join her in 2019.

“I was so moved by the love that was shared with me by the children,” Kulp said. “Even though my Spanish was limited, smiles and hugs are universal. Their unconditional love and happiness has forever changed my life, and I want my friends to have this experience, too.”

The team meets regularly at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at Main Street UMC and they would still be happy to welcome anyone who might like to join them for their 2019 trip or to see what International Missions is all about. Gelzinnis can be reached at (618) 550-9291 if anyone has questions.

Tickets for the event are on sale at the church office, at mainstreetumc.net, or from team members for $20 per person. Seating will be limited and reservations are encouraged.

