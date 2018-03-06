Chief among them

× Expand City Clerk Jan Sneed swears in Police Chief Brad Wells at the March 5 City Council meeting.

Wood River has a new police chief in town.

In a packed City Council hall March 5, Brad Wells was sworn in after former police chief Otis Steward officially retired March 2.

Wells, a native of Dexter, Mo., is not green to the Wood River Police Department. He served in the department from 1990 to 1992 before moving to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, where he worked for the next 23 years. Beginning Jan. 1, 2015, Wells came back to work for Wood River.

“When I went to work for Madison County, I could have lived anywhere in Madison County, and I remained in the city of Wood River,” Wells said. “Wood River is home to me. I’ve raised my family here. My children are going to school or have graduated from high school here. My friends are here. The police department is a very good police department and I am very fortunate to be appointed chief of police.”

He came to Wood River after his dad went to work for Laclede Steel; his father eventually worked for Shell Oil Co.

“My dad is the start of the uniform business for me. He was a security guard at Shell Oil Company,” Wells said. “Then he actually worked part time for the Roxana Police Department. The first exposure to a police uniform was my father, and I knew I always wanted to be in law enforcement.”

Wells, after he was sworn in, modified the police department’s mission statement and read it to the crowd.

“The mission of the Wood River Police Department is to prevent crime and disorder, and to provide the highest quality of police services to the people of the city of Wood River by promoting a safe environment through police and citizen interaction with an emphasis on integrity, fairness, professionalism and excellence.”

Former police chief Steward, who was with Wood River police for 30 years before retirement, said Wells is a good choice to fill the position.

“He’ll do a good job for us (city of Wood River),” Steward said. “He’s got plenty of experience, has a good work ethic. I wish him all the luck in the world.”

Steward leaned toward retirement because his pension maxed out at 30 years of service. He gets 75 percent upon retirement.

“I’m still young enough. I can go work somewhere else,” Steward said. “I just figured it would be easier to get my 30 years in. Police work is not getting any easier.”

Mayor Cheryl Maguire said the city manager appoints the police chief, and the City Council was unanimously behind Jim Schneider’s appointment.

Wells referenced the new mission statement when asked his direction for the police department in the future.

“I think anybody that takes over a police department just wants to put their touch on it,” he said. “My touch is basically what I read, just the basic principles of police work, that we never lose focus of the basic principles of police work, which is to protect the citizens of Wood River and the people that visit here. There’s also some special programs that I would like to develop as time goes on.”

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter