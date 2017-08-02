Chief: Investigation under way in Statehouse Circle crash

Part of the rejuvenated landscaping at Statehouse Circle at College and Central avenues, just outside of the Alton campus of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, was damaged early Sunday morning, July 30, as a driver experienced mechanical issues with her car’s braking system.

In addition to the damage to the landscaping blocks and the wall, there was evidence of additional damage to some of the plantings. The landscaping renovation project on-site spanned over two years, with completion this past spring with the plants being installed.

Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons confirmed early Wednesday that the driver of the car had been traveling north on Central Avenue and apparently had issues with the car’s brakes, which caused the vehicle to travel onto the circle and hit the brick retaining flower bed.

“An Alton police officer just happened to drive up on the scene,” Simmons said. “While working the accident, he confirmed the car had a braking issue and the driver was not intoxicated.

“I’m told the accident is still under investigation, and that the driver had insurance,” he said. “The driver is responsible for the damage. Drivers are always responsible for the condition of the cars they drive. When the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to City Hall. Citations may still be issued.

“It is a shame when these incidents occur,” he added. “A lot of pride and work went into the reconstruction of the circle and the police department will do everything we can to make sure the damage is repaired by the responsible party.”

