Chili chefs to heat up casino parking lot Oct. 20

Alton Main Street invites the public to join the fun at the Downtown Alton Chili Cook-Off from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on the riverfront in Argosy Casino’s valet parking lot, 1 Piasa St. in Alton.

The Chili Cook-Off is a great civic event that encourages local chefs, both amateur and professional, to match their favorite recipe with others in similar categories. Organizers look forward to greeting returning teams and welcoming new participants to this fiery competition.

Judges will award $100 prizes to winners in four categories: Individual, Organization, Business and Restaurant. The team chosen as People’s Choice will receive the coveted silver ladle plaque and bragging rights. In addition to awards for the best chili, Alton Main Street is giving a $100 prize for the best-decorated booth, so come prepared to put your theme as well as your chili on display.

There are spaces available for electric set-up (crock pot, roaster, etc.), and spaces for gas set-ups (propane stove or grill). Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis; confirm your participation by Friday, Oct. 12.

Tickets are on sale at the Alton Visitors Center, 200 Piasa St. in Alton, or by calling (618) 465-6676. Tickets will be available at the door, but the event has been known to sell out, so plan ahead to guarantee you can attend.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, which include tickets to the event. Funds raised will support Alton Main Street’s ongoing efforts to beautify and promote downtown Alton. To download a registration form, visit the Events page of DowntownAlton.com. If you have questions after reading the registration form, contact Executive Director Sara McGibany at sara@altonmainstreet.org or (618) 463-1016.

