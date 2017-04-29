Chipping away at the glass ceiling

× Expand Photo by Louise Jett Newly elected mayors Barbara Overton of South Roxana (left) and Cheryl Maguire of Wood River will be the first women to lead their municipalities.

Local women continue to make history.

On the 130th anniversary of the first woman to ever be elected mayor in the United States, four newly elected mayors became the first women to lead their municipalities — Barbara Overton of South Roxana, Cheryl Maguire of Wood River, Betty Phelps of Bunker Hill and Lyda Krewson of St. Louis.

Now the work begins. Despite Susanna Salter’s 1887 mayoral win in Argonia, Kan., and these four recent victories, the glass ceiling is far from shattered.

“Sexism is a battle that is yet to be won and may never be won,” said Mario Love, a St. Louis political science and history professor. “But it is limited to a degree in certain civil institutions ... this idea of civil equality is continually arching. We are moving toward a new expectation that being a woman becomes a secondary consideration when it comes to effective leadership.”

Of the 100 largest U.S. cities, a mere 19 had women mayors as of December 2016, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Of the 1,361 mayors of U.S. cities with populations 30,000 and above, 262, or only 19.3 percent, were women.

Barb Overton’s track record proves she knows how to compete in the male-dominated world of politics. She became the first female precinct committeeman in South Roxana and the first woman to serve on the Madison County Board for District 15.

“I was first elected in the 1970s, and it is funny because my title was precinct committeeman and my husband’s was precinct committeewoman,” Overton said, laughing. “Those were our official titles. At the time, the man was elected, and his wife would be his support. I was the committeeman, and he was the committeewoman for four of the six years I served the precinct.”

Overton won yet another historic election when the people of South Roxana chose her as mayor.

“I always questioned, ‘Why can’t we do this?’” Overton said. “I was shy, but I always wanted to be involved. I have had a lot of firsts. It came kind of naturally. It is not that I set out to be the first woman this or that. I was just interested in the government part of it.”

Her father and her government teacher, Ruth Steele of Wood River High School, piqued her interest in politics when she was growing up.

“Ms. Steele’s class got me thinking that maybe I didn’t have to be a secretary, teacher or nurse,” she said. “Before Ms. Steele, as a young girl, my dad would make me read the evening newspaper to him. He said he loved to hear my voice. I didn’t know until my early 20s that my dad actually couldn’t read. He held a job at Owens-Illinois Glass Company, built houses, but he couldn’t read.”

Reading newspapers at an early age sparked Overton’s interest in current events and government news. She liked being informed and exploring problems and solutions, which weren’t always clear-cut.

“With my father and Ms. Steele influencing me, going into a man’s world came naturally,” she said.

The first time Overton was elected to the County Board, only five other women had held that position in Madison County.

“Men asked, ‘What are you doing here?’” she said. “But I just got in there and worked doubly hard. I never criticized my opponents. We are all still on friendly terms. I run on my merits. That seems to work for me.”

Wood River’s newly elected mayor, Cheryl Maguire, beat three male candidates to earn her mayoral seat.

She agrees that women have to work twice as hard to get anywhere in politics.

“Some people are show ponies, and some people are workhorses,” Maguire said. “I guess I am the latter because I always worked hard. For the past 16 years, including the last election, I was never appointed. I was always elected, and I always had opponents. I honestly think women have to prove themselves doubly. We live in a man-based society — the economy, opportunities and leadership. It goes with the territory ... it was not a cakewalk.”

Maguire said she was inspired by a saying she often heard in college, “If you are not part of the solution, then you are part of the problem.”

“I took the stance to be part of the solution,” Maguire said. “I was determined to meet my goals.”

Before serving on the Wood River City Council for 16 years, she earned her bachelor and master of science from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, worked her way up to district executive and then vice president of Union Local 1272, and retired from teaching in the Cahokia School District.

“I have always been service-oriented,” she said. “Teaching is giving back to the community. I enjoy dealing with individuals and making their lives better. I try to treat people fairly and encourage them to be the best they can be. This started in the classroom, carried over into my role as an administrator and now I am doing the same in this new role.”

Maguire has some advice for other women who want to become politically involved.

“Don’t listen to the small percentage of naysayers,” she said. “Have a strong base of people that support you. My family is my strength, giving emotional support and just being there to lend a helping hand.”

While she perceives some potential challenges, Maguire said Wood River is positioned to thrive under her leadership.

“I think there is always a group of people that sit back and say, ‘Well, let’s see if she can do it,’” she said. “I am confident that my administration will be able to meet goals. The city of Wood River’s employees are talented and enthusiastic. I am excited that we get to work together and continue to communicate with each other. I think the challenges are going to be minimal compared to the opportunities. I am humbled by the trust the people of Wood River have placed with me.”

The people of Bunker Hill overwhelmingly put their trust in Betty Phelps when she received almost 70 percent of the votes in the Bunker Hill mayoral race.

And Phelps agrees that listening is a critical part of leading a city.

“I was elected because I have been out in the community and people know me,” she said. “I try to listen and give everybody a chance. I always listen first. As a woman, I think walking in you have to be more open and listen. Most departments are run by men. I don’t know what the police officers have to face every day. But, by talking to the head of the department, I can find out what is going on. I want to listen to their explanations and understand on their terms.”

Phelps said in many ways being a woman actually gives her an advantage.

“I really don’t know that the woman issue came up,” she said. “I did not see it being an obstacle one bit. Women multitask more than men do. I can work with every department within the city and make sure multiple problems are being solved.”

As the owner and operator of a daycare for more than 20 years, she purposefully hired and empowered women to be informed and make decisions. Now, she encourages women to become involved in their communities.

“There are a ton of organizations in every community, but you don’t have to be involved in every one of them,” Phelps said. “Concentrate on one. Do your best for that one and you have done the best you can.”

Lyda Krewson was sworn in as the 46th mayor of St. Louis on April 18. For the first time in the city’s more than 250-year history, it is being led by a woman.

“I am well aware that I didn’t get here by myself, and I won’t govern by myself either,” Krewson said after being sworn in. “I hope you will all join me in dreaming big for our city and setting our collective sights high.”

First elected in 1997, Krewson served St. Louis as a 28th Ward alderman. She obtained an education degree from Truman State University and then moved to the city before earning an accounting degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Krewson went on to work as a certified public accountant, auditor for Deloitte and chief financial officer of an international design and planning firm.

“This success has not reached everyone,” Krewson said when speaking about St. Louis attracting college-educated millennials. “Thirty percent of our neighbors in the city live in poverty ... food insecurity, shorter life expectation and violent crime are often the reality for these men, women and kids who are our neighbors.”

Jeff Krewson, her husband, was murdered during a carjacking in front of the family home in 1995. Her priorities include better schools and more jobs, but public safety remains her top priority.

“Let’s work together to build a safer city,” Krewson said at the inauguration. “A city that welcomes everyone no matter where they are from or what religion they are. A city that cares about and cares for our most vulnerable citizens. And a city where you can get a good education and a good job.”

