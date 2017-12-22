Christmas from the heart

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

GRANITE CITY — Logan Shelby and Grant Crider have been New England Patriots fans since 2013.

So when the Granite City High sophomores saw defensive tackle Vincent Valentine make an appearance at Children’s Home + Aid at 2133 Johnson Road on Dec. 15, they were thrilled.

“It’s pretty cool because you only get to see him on TV and for a Super Bowl champion, it’s kind of cool to see him in real life,” Crider said.

Valentine, a Madison native, was running his inaugural toy drive at Children’s Home + Aid. For three hours, Valentine gave autographs for anyone who brought in a toy or monetary donation.

“I’ve always wanted to do something for back home for the holiday season,” the defensive tackle said. “I kind of got it all conducted with my agent and everything and we just made it happen. Working with Children’s Home + Aid was a great organization to work with and they were just excited as I was, so it just happened at a great time and we were able to make it happen.”

Valentine was the second football player to make a visit to the Children Home + Aid office in Granite City. The other was Roland Williams, who played for the St. Louis Rams from 1998-2000 and 2005.

“He (Vincent) wanted to do something in this community to give back to the children and the families where he grew up and was raised,” said Linda White, the director of child and family counseling. “We got a call from him saying, ‘What can I do?’”

Shelby and Crider were wearing Patriots gear during the event. Valentine signed Shelby’s miniature helmet and Crider’s baseball cap.

“It’s pretty cool for him to come here and give back to the community,” Shelby said.

Valentine is playing in his second year with the Patriots. He was drafted by the Foxboro, Mass.-based NFL franchise in the third round in 2016. He’s currently on injured reserve.

Last year, Valentine finished with 19 tackles and helped New England come from behind to beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl 51, its fifth professional championship. He wore his Super Bowl championship ring at the toy drive.

Valentine, who played high school football at Edwardsville and college ball at the University of Nebraska, said he was happy to return to the Granite City area.

“Giving back has always been close to my heart and as much as I can do for the community, I wanted to do it,” he said. “So just getting this started with this toy drive is a great start and hopefully I can build on that and get other people involved. Just helping the community has always been close to me.”

Children Home + Aid is a child and family service agency in Illinois. Since 1883, the organization has been providing services and programs to children and families.

“We’re a statewide organization and our goal is to help children and families remain strong,” White said. “Although our headquarters are in Chicago, we cover 40 counties in this area. We serve children and families from all walks of life that need help. We often say that we’re the best-kept secret because a lot of families come into contact with us through the police department and through the Department of Children and Family Services.

The director said there were about 20 volunteers who helped out at the toy drive.

“Holiday appeal is going on right now, so that’s when people give to the agency,” she said. “It’s a huge event and our goal is to make sure every child has a good Christmas. Events like what Vince is doing makes it even better.”

